Kings' Buddy Hield: Team-high 20 points Tuesday
Hield had 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 victory over Phoenix.
Hield led the Kings with 20 points in just 17 minutes of playing time Tuesday. This game was over at quarter time and the Kings ran with the second, and even third units for the majority of the second half. Hield continues to have a stellar season currently averaging over 18 points per game on 47 percent shooting.
