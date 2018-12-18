Kings' Buddy Hield: Team-high 21 points in thumping
Hield finished with 21 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, and one assist in 18 minutes during Monday's 132-105 loss to the Timberwolves.
Hield was the only starter to play more than 10 minutes Monday as the Kings were blown out by the Timberwolves. The Kings were down by as much as 30 points in the second quarter and the starters were basically given the night off. Hield continues to shoot the ball well and should be owned in all formats.
More News
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Keeps filling up bucket•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Leads team with 27 points•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Leads long-distance barrage in win•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Records 25 points in 33 minutes•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Team-high 20 points Tuesday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Puts up 18 points Saturday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...