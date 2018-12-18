Hield finished with 21 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, and one assist in 18 minutes during Monday's 132-105 loss to the Timberwolves.

Hield was the only starter to play more than 10 minutes Monday as the Kings were blown out by the Timberwolves. The Kings were down by as much as 30 points in the second quarter and the starters were basically given the night off. Hield continues to shoot the ball well and should be owned in all formats.