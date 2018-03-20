Hield went for 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Monday's 106-90 loss to the Pistons.

Hield drew the start at two-guard for Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) and parlayed the opportunity into a team-high scoring total, as well as his fourth straight game with at least 20 points. The second-year wing has been on fire from the field recently, shooting no worse than Monday's 53.3 percent in five of the last six games. He's also working on a three-game streak with at least a 50.0 percent success rate from three-point range, and he's been supplementing his offensive contributions with solid work on the boards and as a facilitator; factoring in Monday's production, he's now pulled down six or seven rebounds in four straight while also dishing out four to seven assists in the last three.