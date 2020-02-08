Hield tallied 21 points (7-16 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 105-97 win over the Heat.

Hield topped the 20-point mark for the fourth time in seven games since he was moved to the bench, and his numbers have improved considerably. He is averaging 22.0 points per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the field during that stretch, as opposed to 17.3 points per game and 43.1 percent shooting in his previous seven starts. Considering his rate of success, Hield should remain as the Kings' leading scorer off the bench although that shoudn't affect his fantasy upside moving forward.