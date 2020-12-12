Hield totaled 23 points (8-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 127-102 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers.

Hield started at shooting guard for the Kings in their preseason opener, a role that he seems likely to hang onto at this point. While he did manage to lead all scorers with 23 points including five triples, he did very little else to impress the coaching staff. His lack of peripheral numbers also impacts his overall fantasy upside, even if he does hang onto the starting role. He is fine to draft in the later rounds despite a somewhat bumpy road ahead.