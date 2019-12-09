Kings' Buddy Hield: Tops 20-point plateau once again
Hield had 26 points (10-15 FG, 5-6 3PT, 1-1 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 34 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 win at Dallas.
Hield continues to thrive as Sacramento's main scoring threat and he has topped the 20-point mark in seven straight games, and in 13 of his last 16 outings. His fantasy value has seen an uptick due to the absences of both Marvin Bagley and De'Aaron Fox through injury, and he is averaging 26.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists during that aforementioned seven-game stretch.
