Kings' Buddy Hield: Torches Philly with seven threes
Hield produced 24 points (12-21 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Saturday's 115-108 win over the Sixers.
Hield came into the game ranking fourth in the league for 3-point percentage, and he certainly upped that average with a masterful 7-for-13 performance from beyond the arc on Saturday. This statement win is a great motivator for the Kings as they head into the All-Star break. Hield will be a crucial component as they try to squeeze their way into playoff contention in the West.
