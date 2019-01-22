Hield scored 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and recorded seven rebounds along with an assist across 27 minutes Monday against Brooklyn.

Hield turned in a disappointing final line by his standards, finishing well below his season scoring average on 40.0 percent shooting from the field. He did knock down three attempts from beyond the arc, however, hitting at a 50.0 percent clip. The 26-year-old guard is averaging 22.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists over his previous five matchups and will face a tough Toronto defense Tuesday in the second half of a back-to-back.