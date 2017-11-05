Kings' Buddy Hield: Two rebounds shy of double-double
Hield finished with 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one block across 21 minutes during Saturday's 108-99 loss to the Pistons.
Saturday was a bit of an odd game for Hield, who was averaging just 3.9 boards per game coming into the contest and recorded only nine blocks all of last season. Other than that, however, his scoring wasn't anything unusual. But, he entered the game hitting just 38.7 percent of his shots and 25.7 percent of his threes, so he bolstered both those numbers Saturday.
