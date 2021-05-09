Hield (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Hield has missed just one game this season, but he's dealing with a left ankle sprain and is uncertain for Sunday's contest. Based on his impressive durability this season, Hield may play through the injury.
