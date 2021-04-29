Hield had 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and three blocks in Wednesday's 154-105 loss to the Jazz.

On the whole, it was an embarrassing effort for the Kings, who suffered one of the most lopsided losses in recent history. But Hield was able to salvage a well-rounded fantasy line, supplementing his 18 points with a pair of steals and a season-high three blocks in 31 minutes. Sacramento will look to bounce back Friday night at Staples Center against the Lakers.