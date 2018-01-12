Kings' Buddy Hield: Will come off bench Thursday
Hield will come off the bench for Thrusday's matchup with the Clippers, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Hield moves back to the bench as he continues to bounce back and forth between the bench and the starting lineup. He's averaging 23.7 minutes on the season, however over the past six games he's getting 27.8 minutes per game. He's struggled with his shot, shooting just 35.8% from the field in those six games, however with George Hill back, he could see a decrease in minutes.
More News
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...