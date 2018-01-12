Hield will come off the bench for Thrusday's matchup with the Clippers, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Hield moves back to the bench as he continues to bounce back and forth between the bench and the starting lineup. He's averaging 23.7 minutes on the season, however over the past six games he's getting 27.8 minutes per game. He's struggled with his shot, shooting just 35.8% from the field in those six games, however with George Hill back, he could see a decrease in minutes.