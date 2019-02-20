Kings' Caleb Swanigan: Assigned to G League
Swanigan was assigned to the G League on Wednesday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Kings don't have much room in the rotation to insert Swanigan. So, he'll be sent down to the G League to get some run.
