Swanigan (quadriceps) scored four points (1-3 FG, 2-4 FT) and collected five rebounds along with three assists and a steal over 13 minutes in Tuesday's summer league game against Houston.

Swanigan was held out of Saturday's matchup due to a bruised right quad, but he felt good enough to take the court Tuesday. He should be ready to roll for the rest of summer league, barring further injury.