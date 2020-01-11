Kings' Caleb Swanigan: Back with Stockton
Swanigan was assigned to Stockton on Saturday.
Swanigan continues to oscillate between the Sacramento and their G League affiliate in Stockton. In five games on the G League level this season, Swanigan's posted averages of 8.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 blocks in 19.7 minutes.
