Kings' Caleb Swanigan: Falls just shy of double-double
Swanigan scored nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 FT) and grabbed 11 rebounds while swatting three shots in Friday's win over Aqua Caliente.
Swanigan's full stat line is particularly impressive considering the fact that he logged less than 20 minutes of playing time in the contest. It was the 22-year-old's first G League game of the campaign as he had been on Sacramento's NBA roster for the team's first 17 contests, though he totaled less than 12 minutes on the season.
