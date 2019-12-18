Play

Swanigan totaled six points (3-8 FG) and 16 rebounds in a G League win over South Bay on Tuesday.

After a two-week run with Sacramento in the NBA, Swanigan returned to Stockton and paced the team with 16 boards in 28 minutes of action. The two-way player has played in five NBA games and three G League contests this season.

