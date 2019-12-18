Kings' Caleb Swanigan: Grabs 16 rebounds in G League win
Swanigan totaled six points (3-8 FG) and 16 rebounds in a G League win over South Bay on Tuesday.
After a two-week run with Sacramento in the NBA, Swanigan returned to Stockton and paced the team with 16 boards in 28 minutes of action. The two-way player has played in five NBA games and three G League contests this season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...