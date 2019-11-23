Swanigan (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Friday in the Kings' 116-97 loss to the Nets.

Swanigan recently missed time due to a left ankle sprain, but the fact that he didn't appear on the injury report prior to Friday's contest indicates that he's healthy again. The big man has remained outside of coach Luke Walton's rotation all season and will only see his chances of logging meaningful minutes take a bigger hit once Marvin Bagley (thumb) eventually returns.