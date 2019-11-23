Kings' Caleb Swanigan: Healthy again
Swanigan (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Friday in the Kings' 116-97 loss to the Nets.
Swanigan recently missed time due to a left ankle sprain, but the fact that he didn't appear on the injury report prior to Friday's contest indicates that he's healthy again. The big man has remained outside of coach Luke Walton's rotation all season and will only see his chances of logging meaningful minutes take a bigger hit once Marvin Bagley (thumb) eventually returns.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...