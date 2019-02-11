Kings' Caleb Swanigan: Inactive in Sunday's win
Swanigan (coach's decision) was inactive for Sunday's 117-104 win over the Suns.
After coming over in a trade from Portland on Thursday, Swanigan was withheld from action in Friday's 102-96 win over the Heat since he didn't have a chance to practice with his new team. Swanigan received the opportunity to work out with the Kings on Saturday, but as was the case in Portland, he's not viewed as a regular rotation player at this juncture. The Kings were at full strength Sunday and coach Dave Joerger evidently didn't view the big man as one of the team's top 13 players, so it may take an injury before Swanigan even gets a chance to dress for a contest.
