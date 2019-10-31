Swanigan has combined to play 10 minutes while appearing in three of five contests thus far this season.

Swanigan hasn't been part of the team's regular rotation despite the injury absences of Marvin Bagley (finger) and Harry Giles (knee). Swanigan has combined for one point, four boards, and two blocks across 10 minutes in three appearances thus far this season. As a result, he's best left on waiver wires unless or until he starts earning more minutes.