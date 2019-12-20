Kings' Caleb Swanigan: Notches double-double Thursday
Swanigan scored 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and grabbed 13 rebounds in a win over Delaware on Thursday.
Swanigan made the most of his time on the court, collecting his second double-double in only 22 minutes of action. The two-way player has logged four games in the G League this season, averaging 10.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per contest.
