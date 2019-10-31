Kings' Caleb Swanigan: Option not picked up
Swanigan's fourth-year option was not picked up by the Kings, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This isn't all too surprising, as Swanigan has played sparingly over the past three seasons. Little has changed this year, as the big man has seen just 10 minutes through five games. He'll hit free agency after the season as a result of this move.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.