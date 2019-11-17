Play

The Kings list Swanigan (ankle) as out for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

The left ankle sprain will keep Swanigan inactive for a second straight contest, but his absence shouldn't affect how coach Luke Walton distributes the minutes in the frontcourt. Swanigan has been outside of the rotation throughout the season, making only four appearances and playing no more than five minutes in any of them.

