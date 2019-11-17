Kings' Caleb Swanigan: Out for another game
The Kings list Swanigan (ankle) as out for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
The left ankle sprain will keep Swanigan inactive for a second straight contest, but his absence shouldn't affect how coach Luke Walton distributes the minutes in the frontcourt. Swanigan has been outside of the rotation throughout the season, making only four appearances and playing no more than five minutes in any of them.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.