Kings' Caleb Swanigan: Posts modest effort in limited action
Swanigan recorded five points (2-5 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two steals across nine minutes during Thursday's 83-80 loss to the Clippers in the Las Vegas Summer League.
The Kings expected big things from Swanigan after getting the 2017 first-round pick from Portland, but injuries and sub-par play have plagued the former Purdue Boilermaker. After playing 27 games with the Blazers in 2017, his participation has been limited to the Stockton G-League franchise. Luck has not been on Swanigan's side in Vegas either, as a quad injury sustained last week could hinder his ability to make a significant impact.
