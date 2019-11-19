Kings' Caleb Swanigan: Probable Tuesday
Swanigan (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game against Phoenix, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Swanigan has been nursing a left ankle sprain of late, though he's had a limited impact even when healthy this season. It looks as though he'll be available if needed for Tuesday's clash.
