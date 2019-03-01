Kings' Caleb Swanigan: Recalled from Stockton
Swanigan was recalled from the G League's Stockton Kings on Friday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Swanigan spent the past week with Stockton but will now re-join Sacramento on the bench for Friday's home game against the Clippers. In five G League games this season, Swanigan is averaging 13.4 points and 14.0 rebounds across 30.4 minutes per game.
