Kings' Caleb Swanigan: Sent back to Stockton
Swanigan was sent back to the Stockton Kings of the G League following Saturday's game against Denver, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Swanigan was called up earlier in the day to fill a bench spot but did not get into the game. He hasn't played since Nov. 3 and has played just 11 minutes all season.
