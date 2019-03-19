Kings' Caleb Swanigan: Sent to G League
Swanigan was assigned to the G League on Tuesday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Swanigan hasn't seen NBA action since Jan. 30, and that likely won't change soon. He'll continue to be a G League staple for the time being.
