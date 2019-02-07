Swanigan was dealt to the Kings on Thursday in exchange for Skal Labissiere, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Swanigan hasn't made much of an impact over the past season-and-a-half, so the Blazers will flip him to Sacramento for another underachieving big man in Labissiere. Swanigan had been a DNP-CD in all but two games since the start of January, and neither either player involved projects to make much of an impact in the fantasy landscape any time soon.