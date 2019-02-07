Swanigan was dealt to the Kings on Thursday in exchange for Skal Labissiere, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Swanigan hasn't made much of an impact over the past season-and-a-half, so the Blazers will flip him to Sacramento for another underachieving big man in Labissiere. Swanigan had been a DNP-CD in all but two games since the start of January, and neither either player involved projects to make much of an impact in the fantasy landscape any time soon.

More News
Our Latest Stories