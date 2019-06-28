Kings' Caleb Swanigan: Will play in summer league
Swanigan will participate on the Kings' summer league team, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Swanigan was dealt to the Kings from the Blazers last season, though that didn't increase his role substantially. He hasn't crossed the 200-minute threshold in either of his first two seasons, giving him something to prove during summer play.
