Kings' Caleb Swanigan: Won't make team debut Friday
Swanigan (not injury related) is inactive for Friday's game against Miami, play-by-play announcer Mike Inglis reports.
Swanigan was dealt to the Kings from the Trail Blazers on Thursday, although he's evidently not ready to take the court for his new team just yet. His next opportunity to play will come Sunday against the Suns.
More News
-
Kings' Caleb Swanigan: Traded to the Kings•
-
Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Questionable with knee injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Returns from G League•
-
Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Embarks on G-League stint•
-
Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Scoreless in six minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Out due to personal matter•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...