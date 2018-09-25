Kings' Cameron Reynolds: Inks deal with Kings
Reynolds has signed a contract with the Kings, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Reynolds went unselected in the 2018 NBA Draft following four seasons at Tulane. He won the ACC Most Improved Player award in 2016-17, averaging 17.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 35.2 minutes. He also shot 38.8 percent from three on 6.5 attempts per contest. Reynolds played for the Kings' Summer League team.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...