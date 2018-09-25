Kings' Cameron Reynolds: Inks deal with Kings

Reynolds has signed a contract with the Kings, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Reynolds went unselected in the 2018 NBA Draft following four seasons at Tulane. He won the ACC Most Improved Player award in 2016-17, averaging 17.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 35.2 minutes. He also shot 38.8 percent from three on 6.5 attempts per contest. Reynolds played for the Kings' Summer League team.