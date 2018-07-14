Kings' Cameron Reynolds: Makes impact off bench with 12 points
Reynolds produced 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal across 20 minutes in Friday's 69-67 Vegas Summer League consolation round win over the Warriors.
The undrafted Tulane grad hasn't received much opportunity in Vegas thus far, but he stepped up on Friday with an expanded role off the bench. While hs demonstrated superlative shotmaking skills as an oversized backcourt option in his senior year, the youngster needs time to develop further. A G-League stint is the most likely destination for the 6-8 guard
