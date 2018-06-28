Kings' Cameron Reynolds: Will play for Kings' summer league team
Reynolds will play for the Kings' summer league team.
Reynolds played his entire collegiate career with Tulane and is coming off a senior campaign where he averaged 15.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 36.0 minutes. The 6-foot-8 wing has great size for his position and also knocked down 35.3 percent of his three-pointers, so he brings some intrigue as an upsideased prospect. As a result, the Kings will roster Reynolds for summer league to give him the opportunity to show what he's got.
