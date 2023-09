Comanche signed a training camp deal with the Kings on Wednesday, Frankie Cartoscelli of SactownSports.com reports.

Comanche spent most of the 2022-23 season with the Kings G-League affiliate in Stockton and averaged 13.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game before briefly joining the Trail Blazers during the final days of the campaign. With each of the three two-way slots filled for Sacramento, Comanche will most likely end up in the G League once again in 2023-24.