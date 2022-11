Moneke posted 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 102-96 loss to the Ontario Clippers.

Moneke led the team in rebounds and tied with Wes Iwundu Keon Ellis for most assists. However, Moneke's six turnovers contributed to the Kings' loss.