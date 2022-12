Moneke posted 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 113-111 win over the Ignite.

Moneke posted a season-high in rebounds Wednesday. While his offensive contributions were impressive, Moneke's five blocks and steals were crucial for the Kings' success Wednesday.