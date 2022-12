Moneke recorded 23 points (9-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 128-102 win over the Ignite.

Moneke led the Kings in scoring and rebounding Sunday. His all-around performance helped him post a plus-36 point differential in the team's blowout victory.