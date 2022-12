Moneke recorded 23 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 92-88 win over the Long Island Nets.

Moneke's 18 rebounds were a game-high and his season-high. His efficient scoring and prolific rebounding were key to Stockton's narrow victory.