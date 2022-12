Moneke tallied 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 122-117 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Moneke scored the ball efficiently Saturday and was two rebounds away from a double-double. His overall impact helped him post the only positive point differential of any Stockton starters at plus-13.