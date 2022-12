Moneke tallied 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 121-103 win over the Stars

Moneke's 15 rebounds were a game-high, as were his three offensive boards. Moneke only played 28 minutes as Stockton's bench got an extended run in the blowout victory.