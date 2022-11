Moneke tallied 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's 127-122 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Moneke had an impressive season debut despite the loss. Moneke had an all-around impact but did also cough up three turnovers.