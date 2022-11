Moneke tallied 24 points (10-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, and one assist in 42 minutes during Friday's 109-95 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Moneke has been impressive in his G League stints to start the season. However, he's only played in one game in the NBA this season, so he will need to continue to play well to receive more opportunities from the parent club.