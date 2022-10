Metu ended with two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes during Thursday's 125-110 loss to the Grizzlies.

Metu saw 14 minutes in the loss, up from the 11 he played in the last game. While he did have a few bright spots last season, his role moving forward remains clouded, to say the least. He is well off the fantasy radar right now but should his playing time continue to increase, he could be a name to consider in deeper formats.