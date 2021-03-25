Metu (wrist) is available for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
The 24-year-old has been sidelined since Valentine's Day with a fractured wrist, but he'll be active for Wednesday's contest. Metu is likely to have a minor role for the Kings now that he's healthy.
