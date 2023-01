Metu (knee) will play in Wednesday's matchup with the Raptors, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Metu will officially be active for Wednesday's tilt after expressing optimism following morning shootaround regarding his return. He sat out Monday's contest with a bruised left knee that he sustained in the Kings' previous game but should be a full go off the bench Wednesday. In the three games leading up to the injury, Metu averaged 6.0 points and 4.3 rebounds across 13.3 minutes.