Metu registered two points (1-1 FG), five rebounds, one steal and two blocked shots in Friday's victory over the Knicks.

Metu logged only 11 minutes in the contest, but he made an impact on the boards and on the defensive end to help guide Sacramento to a win. The third-year center has begun to garner more playing time of late, though his season per-game averages of 4.7 points and 3.3 boards across 8.7 minutes reflect his limited role in the Kings' rotation.