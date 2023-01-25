Metu (knee) remains listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, but he expressed optimism he'll be available to play after taking part in the Kings' morning shootaround, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Barring any setbacks leading up to the 10 p.m. ET opening tip, Metu looks like he'll be available off the bench after a bone bruise in his left knee kept him from playing in Monday's 133-100 win over the Grizzlies. Before sitting out due to the injury, Metu had appeared in each of the Kings' previous seven games and averaged 5.3 points and 3.6 rebounds in 10.6 minutes.