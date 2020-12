Metu signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Kings on Saturday.

Metu joins Sacramento after spending the previous two seasons with the Spurs. The 6-foot-10 big man saw limited use during his time in San Antonio, appearing in 47 total games and averaging 2.3 points and 1.5 rebounds in 5.3 minutes per contest. If he's able to win a spot on the Kings' 15-man roster to begin the season, Metu will likely be ticketed for a depth role behind Hassan Whiteside and Richaun Holmes.