Metu logged 17 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Kings' 121-107 win over the Mavericks, finishing with six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal.

The 17 minutes were one of a season-high total for Metu, who benefited from extra run with Richaun Holmes (hamstring) and Marvin Bagley (hand) sidelined. Hassan Whiteside will likely to start and play most of the minutes at center if Holmes misses additional time, but Metu should still continue to hold down a small role in the rotation for the next week or so with Bagley lacking a definitive timeline for a return.